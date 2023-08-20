SAM MKOKELI: Forget the party and the slogans and do the work
Talking up our potential is not good enough. We need policies that enable our companies to be efficient and globally competitive, says the writer
20 August 2023
The Brics party is in town, now the third time South Africa is hosting the gathering. We tend to do well organising the thing, never mind the politics and nerves behind it.
President Cyril Ramaphosa scored a massive victory when he got Russian president Vladimir Putin to stay away from the event, due to the risk of arrest for alleged war crimes...
