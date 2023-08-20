BRIDGET MOKWENA-HALALA: Business ethics start at the top
The head of Assupol stresses the importance of setting an example in terms of honesty, transparency and accountability
20 August 2023 - 06:38
Throughout my journey in the insurance industry, I have learnt invaluable lessons about the significance of ethical leadership, particularly in the South African context. It can be a driving force behind a company’s success and can shape the future of the insurance industry.
Ethical leadership starts with leading by example; the actions of leaders speak louder than words. They have a responsibility to set the ethical tone for the organisation. By demonstrating a commitment to high moral and professional standards, I inspire employees to uphold the same principles in their daily work...
