SAM MKOKELI: A polycrisis awaits new DG Duncan Pieterse
13 August 2023 - 07:27
The stewardship of South Africa’s public finances has fallen to Duncan Pieterse, now one of Kuils River’s most famous exports.
As intimated in this column last week, the cabinet confirmed Pieterse as National Treasury director-general at its Tuesday meeting. He will assume duty from next month on a five-year contract, which will take him into an orthodox Cyril Ramaphosa-led seventh administration or a coalition government dominated by the ANC...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.