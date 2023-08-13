Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘We’re talking about feeding the poorest of the poor’: Georg Southey
State intervention in poultry market will lead to food insecurity, says Georg Southey, executive member of the Association of Meat Importers & Exporters
13 August 2023 - 07:35
Instead of implementing anti-dumping duties to protect local poultry producers, the government should focus on providing the infrastructure and basic services they need to be more competitive, says Georg Southey, executive member of the Association of Meat Importers & Exporters.
“Government should be facilitating conditions for businesses to thrive, it shouldn't be dictating to businesses and limiting their ability to operate.”..
