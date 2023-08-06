Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Fears Eskom 'hell-bent on foreign contractors'
Local industrialists concerned they will be left out of huge transmission rebuild
06 August 2023 - 06:59
Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, which represents 50 of South Africa's largest industrial businesses, says there's growing concern that the local manufacturing sector will be left out of Eskom's R210bn transmission development plan.
“The tendency not only within Eskom but more broadly across government is to question or mistrust local industry's capacity and capabilities, and they seem hell-bent on appointing foreign engineering, procurement and construction contractors at the expense of domestic contractors.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.