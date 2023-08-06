ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Unhappy customers? AI should have warned you
And it will, very, very quickly, says Dell’s general manager for Southern Africa Doug Woolley
06 August 2023 - 06:57
The fuss about artificial intelligence (AI) is all about the content it can produce, the data insights it can give and the time it can save. But long before ChatGPT and Google Bard, AI was being embedded in the basic business concept of customer satisfaction.
Over the past few years, for example, Dell Technologies has been rolling out an ecosystem of tools to manage tech-support cases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.