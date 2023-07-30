STEVEN ZWANE: Unleash volunteerism for entrepreneurial, community growth
Government agencies, educational institutions and private organisations can and must collaborate to promote volunteerism among aspiring entrepreneurs, says the writer
30 July 2023 - 08:11
The value of volunteering as a form of learning for aspiring entrepreneurs cannot be overemphasised. As a chairperson and founder of an organisation dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs, this has become more and more apparent.
As we wind down this Mandela Month, I suggest we explore how volunteering can shape the minds and hearts of young people, nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit and paving the way for future success...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.