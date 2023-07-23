SABINE DALL’OMO: Smart solutions can quench Africa’s thirst for drinking water
Digitalisation and tapping into the power of public-private partnerships can turn the tide on the region's water challenges
23 July 2023 - 06:49
The reality that countless African communities still lack access to safe water is not a cause for despair but a call to action. It's an opportunity to re-evaluate the region’s water infrastructure and take steps towards achieving the Africa Water Vision for 2025, which aims to unleash the full potential of the region’s water resources to stimulate and sustain economic and social growth.
Water is a finite resource. It needs to be protected from source to consumption because it is also a catalyst for economic growth and the most valuable resource for survival...
