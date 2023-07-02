Opinion

WENDY KNOWLER: Confusing questions that lead to ‘lies’

A claim by a car insurance client was initially rejected because he allegedly lied during the sales call — but he had obviously just misunderstood the question

02 July 2023 - 07:29

Solomon Majaho’s 2016 Opel Astra had been insured with Budget Insurance for just six months when it was involved in an accident. That was in May, and the accident repair estimate was more than R100,000.

But the claim was rejected, because he was deemed to have been untruthful when answering a question posed by the Budget telesales agent who had called him to sell him a policy...

