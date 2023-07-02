Opinion

Beware the desperate quick loans death trap

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 07:11 SANDRA BESWICK

Debt is a fact of business life — and there is no shame in borrowing — but when cash is low and panic is high, and every lender becomes an alluring exit to a small business's financial problems, then it spells trouble.

Every business owner knows the anxiety close to month-end. Salaries are due and suppliers need to be paid — and then something happens; we go blind. No longer can we see the practicalities or the options in front of us — let alone solutions. Instead, we grab as many life jackets as we can and swim like crazy. But our business is only in crisis when we have not taken measures to plan correctly. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.