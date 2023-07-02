It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
A recent research study conducted by global data management providers Veeam among 1,200 IT leaders concluded that it was not a question of whether organisations would be targeted by cyberattacks, but how often.
Most attacks reported in the survey were carried out with ransomware and most companies paid up, thanks to insurance covering just this eventuality. Globally, said Veeam, 77% of ransoms were paid by insurance, but this figure rose to 82% of cybervictims in Europe, the Middle East and Africa...
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Watch out SMEs, cyber baddies are coming for you
Cybercriminals are targeting start-ups in Africa and the Middle East — just because there are so many of them
