WENDY KNOWLER: What to do when a thief is tapping into your funds

Don’t assume that your losses are limited to under R500 if your tap & go card does land in the wrong hands

25 June 2023 - 05:34

Entering a personal identification number (PIN) when buying something with a debit or credit card is, as schleps go, quite a minor one. At least you know that if your card falls into the wrong hands, the need for that PIN will thwart the would-be raider of your account.

It was that thinking that had many bank clients shunning the “tap & go” cards which started making their way into our wallets a few years BC (Before Covid). ..

