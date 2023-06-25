The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
The failed peace mission shows that Pretoria has no sense of its priorities, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Ntanga Madzivhandila is a group specialist for people data analytics at Nedbank
Chief justice Raymond Zondo seems gatvol, to put it mildly, that nothing is being done to prevent a recurrence of state capture. Duh!
The very notion of state capture was a flawed articulation of the deeply embedded corruption in South Africa that allowed the Zuptas to loot on such an immense scale. They may be gone, but the system that allowed them to flourish is firmly in place. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAM MKOKELI: Government fiddles in Moscow as Ukraine burns
The failed peace mission shows that Pretoria has no sense of its priorities, writes Sam Mkokeli
Chief justice Raymond Zondo seems gatvol, to put it mildly, that nothing is being done to prevent a recurrence of state capture. Duh!
The very notion of state capture was a flawed articulation of the deeply embedded corruption in South Africa that allowed the Zuptas to loot on such an immense scale. They may be gone, but the system that allowed them to flourish is firmly in place. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.