Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Toys teach secrets of innovation

What keeps Lego innovative are the new ways of doing the same thing

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 07:53 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

There are probably many secrets to the success of the toy brick company Lego and its concept of endlessly recombining basic components.

In the early 2000s, Lego was $800m (R8bn) in debt and almost went bankrupt, losing millions every year. It clawed its way back to profitability by focusing on new categories of building sets and on customer satisfaction. Few companies can imitate the former, but most can attempt the latter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.