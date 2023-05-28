Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
Ashwill Kleinbooi is the restaurant support manager at Ocean Basket head office
There are probably many secrets to the success of the toy brick company Lego and its concept of endlessly recombining basic components.
In the early 2000s, Lego was $800m (R8bn) in debt and almost went bankrupt, losing millions every year. It clawed its way back to profitability by focusing on new categories of building sets and on customer satisfaction. Few companies can imitate the former, but most can attempt the latter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Toys teach secrets of innovation
What keeps Lego innovative are the new ways of doing the same thing
There are probably many secrets to the success of the toy brick company Lego and its concept of endlessly recombining basic components.
In the early 2000s, Lego was $800m (R8bn) in debt and almost went bankrupt, losing millions every year. It clawed its way back to profitability by focusing on new categories of building sets and on customer satisfaction. Few companies can imitate the former, but most can attempt the latter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.