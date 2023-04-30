WENDY KNOWLER: DMC says it did not receive notice of tribunal proceedings

Municipalities lose revenue when residential customers install solar, but the lower demand also leads to a reduction in charges from Eskom
In last week’s column I covered a National Consumer Tribunal judgment of January this year against East London-based debt collecting company DMC, which was found to have wrongfully “blacklisted” Matome Malesa for a prescribed Woolworths debt.
The tribunal also concluded that the company had failed to notify Malesa prior to “blacklisting” him, failed to provide him with documentary proof of its claim that he’d cancelled his prescription defence by making a payment and acknowledging the debt in a phone conversation with a DMC consultant, and reloaded his “blacklisting” after removing it.
All are contraventions of the National Credit Act.
Tribunal members heard the matter on a default basis, stating that DMC had failed to respond to Malesa’s application, sent via registered mail to its business address, did not oppose it by serving an answering affidavit, and did not respond to the tribunal’s notification about the case, sent in May 2022, or its notice of the date of the hearing, sent in October 2022.
“The judgment, delivered in January, ordered DMC to immediately remove the adverse listing against Malesa.”
DMC CEO Neil Grobbelaar contacted me this week to say that DMC had not received any notification of the tribunal proceedings and hearing, and thus “could not present its version of the facts”.
“In fact, DMC only became aware of the tribunal ruling on March 27 2023, and has since filed an application for the rescission of the ruling, based on a number of grounds,” he said.
He took issue with the term “blacklisting”, which the tribunal used in its judgment.
“DMC merely submits payment profile information to the credit bureaus, as required in terms of Section 69 of the National Credit Act,” he said.
But he conceded that the DMC agent who engaged with Malesa in July 2021 “did incorrectly log an acknowledgment of debt by him”, which would have interrupted prescription.
“As a result, during our next data submission to the credit bureau this prescription interrupter was erroneously included.”When the Council for Debt Collectors queried this with DMC, he said, “the matter was investigated and the incorrect information logged by the contact centre agent was discovered”.
By January 6 2022, DMC had written off the debt as prescribed, and notified both the council and the credit bureau in question, he said.
For reasons we still don’t fully understand, the account status was not correctly updated on the credit bureau records, despite multiple efforts on our part to do so
But three months later, in April 2022, “it came to DMC’s attention that the information on the credit bureau was still incorrect, indicating that prescription had been interrupted”, Grobellaar said.
“DMC then submitted a manual bureau portal amendment to confirm the debt had prescribed.
“DMC in fact acted with urgency and diligence to correct the error made during July 2021, once it was alerted to the problem,” Grobellaar said.
“For reasons we still don’t fully understand, the account status was not correctly updated on the credit bureau records, despite multiple efforts on our part to do so.”
It was not the case that DMC intentionally disregarded prescription and persisted with the collection of the debt, he said.
“We understand that the debt collection industry and debt collectors are viewed by many in an unfavourable light, with some of that reputation being deserved.
“There are, however, some of us who are making a serious effort to conduct our businesses in a manner of which we and the people we employ can be proud.”
The tribunal’s deputy registrar Prenesen Moodley confirmed that DMC had applied for an application for the rescission of the judgment last week and a case number had been issued.
“DMC did [earlier] attempt to file. However their filings were non-compliant with the tribunal rules and a case number was not previously issued,” he told me.
“The judgment in the initial matter remains in force until a ruling in favour of DMC is issued on this rescission application.”
I asked if the serving of notices via the Post Office’s registered mail service was still considered appropriate, given the well-documented dramatic drop in the parastatal’s level of delivery.
“Our rules allow for service via registered mail as well as e-mail,” Moodley said. “The only requirement is the need for consent to receive it via e-mail.
“The consent seeks to confirm that the correct and appropriate e-mail address is being used for service of documents.
“Some companies include a statement on most documents and sometimes also on their website [identifying] the e-mail address for various types of court applications,” he said.
“We do strive to still communicate with parties electronically even without consent; for example, we would send an e-mail of the notice of filing and also registered mail, but we require the e-mail address to be provided or communication from that e-mail address on the papers.”
The DMC letterhead contained a helpdesk e-mail address “which is a generic non specific e-mail”, Moodley said.
“In this matter the application was in May 2022, the hearing in November 2022 and the judgment in 2023.
“It is uncommon that delivery [of papers via registered mail] doesn’t take place within that time period even with the challenges that exist.”
Still, it would appear that it’s highly advisable to proactively source and confirm a company’s “for purposes of service” e-mail address and send legal notifications to that address as a “just in case” addition to the traditional registered mail route. In every case.
* Faced with a demand to pay a debt that’s been dormant for more than three years, a consumer can play the prescription card and refuse to pay it.
According to the Prescription Act, most debts prescribe after three years if no payment or acknowledgment of the debt is made in that time, and no summons has been issued by the credit provider or debt collector in respect of it.
The National Credit Act was amended eight years ago to state that no person can sell, collect or reactivate a debt which has been “extinguished” by the Prescription Act or “where the defence of prescription is raised or would have reasonably been raised had the consumer been aware of such a defence”.
This applies only to credit agreement-related debt — car loans, credit card accounts, store accounts and the like — which accounts for most debts in South Africa.
• Contact Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via email: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler
WENDY KNOWLER: DMC says it did not receive notice of tribunal proceedings
Debt collection agency gives its side of the story in prescribed debt case
