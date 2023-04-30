BILL TOMAZIN: Remote work could be game-changer for auditing

Municipalities lose revenue when residential customers install solar, but the lower demand also leads to a reduction in charges from Eskom
Going crazy about Brics can alienate the West
Michael Dorn is CEO of RTgroup, a business restructuring and turnaround firm
A global pandemic that forced professional service firms and their clients to quickly adapt to a virtual work environment, coupled with digital acceleration, has resulted in remote work becoming acceptable, if not the norm, in many parts of the world.
While this has been advantageous for many industries, some have suffered as a result. The auditing industry is one of them. Remote work has contributed to a severe talent shortage, which has huge implications not only for the sector but for the broader global economy.
As the demand for auditing services continues to grow, firms are struggling to find qualified professionals to fill key roles. A number of factors have contributed to this critical and growing shortage of talent in the industry.
Qualified graduates have been in steady decline over the past five to seven years. The path to certification has become more difficult and time consuming and the overall appeal of the profession has not kept pace with other sectors. As a result, many students are not pursuing careers in auditing, as they view it as a less exciting or less innovative industry.
Another contributing factor is the complex nature of auditing work as businesses have continued to innovate, financial reporting and internal control environments have become more complicated and regulatory regimes around the world have evolved to provide tougher oversight of auditors.
Auditors and chartered accountants (CAs) require specialised skills and knowledge, including a deep understanding of financial regulations and accounting principles. Finding top-tier individuals with these skills can be challenging, particularly in regions where the demand for auditing services is high.
Flexible work arrangements are crucial as they can appeal to younger generations who value a work-life balance
The pandemic put intense pressure on the audit workforce along with the shift to remote working environments. This created difficulty in effective collaboration and mentoring and a move away from an “apprenticeship model” that has long been the backbone of training, developing and retaining audit talent.
The impact of this shortage on the industry is significant. With fewer qualified professionals available to fill key roles, auditing firms are struggling to meet the increasing demands around audit quality as well as the growing demand for audit and assurance services. This can result in delays in audits, which can have serious consequences for businesses, investors and other stakeholders.
Businesses may be unable to access capital or make important strategic decisions if their financial statements are not audited in a timely manner. Investors may also be affected, as delays in auditing can lead to delays in the release of financial reports. This results in uncertainty and potential fluctuations in the stock market.
And it does not end there. The talent shortage has broader implications for the economy as a whole. A lack of confidence in financial reporting can undermine investor trust in the financial system. This can have serious consequences for the stability of the economy.
According to research by Caseware International, nine out of 10 accounting and audit firms struggle to find skilled talent. The study involved 4,100 accountants and 2,300 auditors.
Remote working has many advantages, but it may be a game-changer for the auditing sector. Firms that can quickly adapt to an effective hybrid work environment that allows flexibility, effective remote working and rewards innovation can better attract young professionals, while those that are slow to adapt will experience even more challenges in attracting and retaining top talent. Though the impact is not limited to this industry alone, it is particularly serious due to the complex nature of auditing work.
The reality is that the impact is felt across the entire value chain, from recruiting and hiring to training, development and retention. This can lead to the quality of audits suffering due to a lack of experienced professionals. This is where top-tier talent can provide oversight and ensure financial statements are accurate and compliant with relevant regulations.
Makosi's strategy for recruitment, training, development, and retention, ensuring a diverse talent pipeline, means partnering with educational institutions and investing in mentorship and coaching programmes while offering competitive compensation packages and an innovative culture.
Flexible work arrangements are crucial to us as they can appeal to younger generations who value a work-life balance. Remote work also allows us to tap into a wider pool of talent by removing geographic barriers.
Leveraging technological tools is vital in facilitating remote communication and collaborative work, regardless of a staff member’s physical location. This helps us streamline processes, reduce manual tasks and improve efficiencies of auditing operations.
In these changing times, the talent shortage in the auditing sector around the world needs to be addressed for the sake of the industry and the broader economy. By attracting and retaining top-tier professionals, auditing firms can ensure they are able to meet the demand for services, maintain the integrity of financial reporting and contribute to the stability and growth of the economy.
Remote work, technology and innovation have the potential to revolutionise the auditing industry. By embracing remote work options and investing in technology, this industry can attract and retain talent. For auditing businesses to survive and thrive, they need to act now and transform the way of work for a more sustainable business landscape as the world continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate.
• Tomazin is an advisory board member at Makos
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BILL TOMAZIN: Remote work could be game-changer for auditing
Flexible work arrangements are crucial as they can appeal to younger generations who value a work-life balance
Image: 123RF/olegdudko
A global pandemic that forced professional service firms and their clients to quickly adapt to a virtual work environment, coupled with digital acceleration, has resulted in remote work becoming acceptable, if not the norm, in many parts of the world.
While this has been advantageous for many industries, some have suffered as a result. The auditing industry is one of them. Remote work has contributed to a severe talent shortage, which has huge implications not only for the sector but for the broader global economy.
As the demand for auditing services continues to grow, firms are struggling to find qualified professionals to fill key roles. A number of factors have contributed to this critical and growing shortage of talent in the industry.
Qualified graduates have been in steady decline over the past five to seven years. The path to certification has become more difficult and time consuming and the overall appeal of the profession has not kept pace with other sectors. As a result, many students are not pursuing careers in auditing, as they view it as a less exciting or less innovative industry.
Another contributing factor is the complex nature of auditing work as businesses have continued to innovate, financial reporting and internal control environments have become more complicated and regulatory regimes around the world have evolved to provide tougher oversight of auditors.
Auditors and chartered accountants (CAs) require specialised skills and knowledge, including a deep understanding of financial regulations and accounting principles. Finding top-tier individuals with these skills can be challenging, particularly in regions where the demand for auditing services is high.
The pandemic put intense pressure on the audit workforce along with the shift to remote working environments. This created difficulty in effective collaboration and mentoring and a move away from an “apprenticeship model” that has long been the backbone of training, developing and retaining audit talent.
The impact of this shortage on the industry is significant. With fewer qualified professionals available to fill key roles, auditing firms are struggling to meet the increasing demands around audit quality as well as the growing demand for audit and assurance services. This can result in delays in audits, which can have serious consequences for businesses, investors and other stakeholders.
Businesses may be unable to access capital or make important strategic decisions if their financial statements are not audited in a timely manner. Investors may also be affected, as delays in auditing can lead to delays in the release of financial reports. This results in uncertainty and potential fluctuations in the stock market.
And it does not end there. The talent shortage has broader implications for the economy as a whole. A lack of confidence in financial reporting can undermine investor trust in the financial system. This can have serious consequences for the stability of the economy.
According to research by Caseware International, nine out of 10 accounting and audit firms struggle to find skilled talent. The study involved 4,100 accountants and 2,300 auditors.
Remote working has many advantages, but it may be a game-changer for the auditing sector. Firms that can quickly adapt to an effective hybrid work environment that allows flexibility, effective remote working and rewards innovation can better attract young professionals, while those that are slow to adapt will experience even more challenges in attracting and retaining top talent. Though the impact is not limited to this industry alone, it is particularly serious due to the complex nature of auditing work.
The reality is that the impact is felt across the entire value chain, from recruiting and hiring to training, development and retention. This can lead to the quality of audits suffering due to a lack of experienced professionals. This is where top-tier talent can provide oversight and ensure financial statements are accurate and compliant with relevant regulations.
Makosi's strategy for recruitment, training, development, and retention, ensuring a diverse talent pipeline, means partnering with educational institutions and investing in mentorship and coaching programmes while offering competitive compensation packages and an innovative culture.
Flexible work arrangements are crucial to us as they can appeal to younger generations who value a work-life balance. Remote work also allows us to tap into a wider pool of talent by removing geographic barriers.
Leveraging technological tools is vital in facilitating remote communication and collaborative work, regardless of a staff member’s physical location. This helps us streamline processes, reduce manual tasks and improve efficiencies of auditing operations.
In these changing times, the talent shortage in the auditing sector around the world needs to be addressed for the sake of the industry and the broader economy. By attracting and retaining top-tier professionals, auditing firms can ensure they are able to meet the demand for services, maintain the integrity of financial reporting and contribute to the stability and growth of the economy.
Remote work, technology and innovation have the potential to revolutionise the auditing industry. By embracing remote work options and investing in technology, this industry can attract and retain talent. For auditing businesses to survive and thrive, they need to act now and transform the way of work for a more sustainable business landscape as the world continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate.
• Tomazin is an advisory board member at Makos
Irba ensures Gupta associate cannot practise again
ROB ROSE: While NPA bungles, Irba gets it done
HENNIE FERREIRA: Europe’s new AI law is a start — but it’s far from enough
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
WENDY KNOWLER: DMC says it did not receive notice of tribunal proceedings
SAM MKOKELI: Comical moments highlight deep panic over Putin visit
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data can supercharge banking
BILL TOMAZIN: Remote work could be game-changer for auditing
NITHAL SONI: Inflation, root cause of food insecurity, must be addressed
Related Articles
Are digital marketing services SA’s next big export possibility?
Women and visions of the future dominate the 2023 Granta list
SA will overhaul visa system to attract skills, Ramaphosa says