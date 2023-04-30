ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data can supercharge banking

Municipalities lose revenue when residential customers install solar, but the lower demand also leads to a reduction in charges from Eskom
Going crazy about Brics can alienate the West
Michael Dorn is CEO of RTgroup, a business restructuring and turnaround firm
There is probably no industry sector that holds more data about the public than banks and financial services. Because it’s their business to know all there is to know about us. Or so you would think.
That “challenger banks” such as Bank Zero and Tymebank have emerged to leverage the digital revolution to cut costs and fine-tune consumer offerings tells us the incumbents have left behind numerous gaps in the wake of staking their territory.
“The challenger ‘neo banks’ and new fintech providers have highlighted the untapped potential of entire segments of the market,” says Salomon Erasmus, regional head of strategic business development at FTSE-listed payments technology company Network International.
“Not only have the traditional banks struggled to capture small business accounts, but they are also up against the powerful attraction of simple, admin-light offerings that come with low or no monthly fees.”
Once upon a time, in a fantasy world where the Big Five or so banks held a monopoly on serving the consumer’s wallet, it would have been absurd to ask if the giants could catch up with the small newcomers. Now, it is a critical strategic question.
The answer is yes, of course. But not by throwing marketing budget at the market.
It’s more about throwing data at their processes.
Says Erasmus: “When it comes to securing the lucrative SMME sector as well as a consumer market more willing than ever to switch, finding ways to curate and personalise services will increasingly be the supercharger all competitors are looking for — and data will be the propellant to fuel it.
“Insight from internal and external data remains one of the most effective ways to address shifting user behaviour and deliver products tailored to what current and future customers want.”
One of the ways the more nimble challenger banks have differentiated themselves has been through the use of customer data insights to help design and rapidly deploy new products
Tell that to your bank. A cookie-cutter approach still dominates customer strategy and even the challengers are guilty. To ensure they operate cost-effectively and profitably, they limit the choices for customers and apply rigid costing.
However, with artificial intelligence and machine learning going mainstream and being built into banking tools, it should soon be feasible to “build your own bank”, as Bank of America optimistically — and falsely — put it in the late 1990s. And the challengers are in pole position.
“While legacy banks are dealing with day-to-day technology and regulatory challenges and are, in many instances, still playing catch-up with their digital transformation road maps from before the pandemic, the more nimble players have been able to focus on developing services tailored to rapidly shifting customer needs,” says Erasmus.
“And yet all financial service providers, old and new, should be focused on tapping into the rich information of the data at their disposal, rather than being weighed down by frustrating back-office management.”
He agrees that our banks are some of the finest in the world, but they still do not have universal reach. Naturally, he advises banks to look outside for help.
“One of the ways the more nimble challenger banks have differentiated themselves has been through the use of customer data insights to help design and rapidly deploy new products.
“Traditional banking systems have been designed with stability, control and compliance at their core. Banks spend hundreds of millions of rands making sure their systems remain available. However, the pressure will only grow as transactional volume rapidly increases now that the Rapid Payment Programme has gone live.
“In an age of digital banking, technology leaders are focused on building cloud-ready, open banking-compliant organisations. This requires constant attention and leaves very few resources open to focus on the growth opportunities big data offers.
“Banking resources are consumed by day-to-day operations and we know that finding the right skills to take advantage of new tech that is reliant on data, such as AI, requires scarce skills. The solution lies outside your bank’s walls.”
* Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data can supercharge banking
'Challenger banks' are leveraging the digital revolution to woo consumers, putting the squeeze on their traditional counterparts
There is probably no industry sector that holds more data about the public than banks and financial services. Because it’s their business to know all there is to know about us. Or so you would think.
That “challenger banks” such as Bank Zero and Tymebank have emerged to leverage the digital revolution to cut costs and fine-tune consumer offerings tells us the incumbents have left behind numerous gaps in the wake of staking their territory.
“The challenger ‘neo banks’ and new fintech providers have highlighted the untapped potential of entire segments of the market,” says Salomon Erasmus, regional head of strategic business development at FTSE-listed payments technology company Network International.
“Not only have the traditional banks struggled to capture small business accounts, but they are also up against the powerful attraction of simple, admin-light offerings that come with low or no monthly fees.”
Once upon a time, in a fantasy world where the Big Five or so banks held a monopoly on serving the consumer’s wallet, it would have been absurd to ask if the giants could catch up with the small newcomers. Now, it is a critical strategic question.
The answer is yes, of course. But not by throwing marketing budget at the market.
It’s more about throwing data at their processes.
Says Erasmus: “When it comes to securing the lucrative SMME sector as well as a consumer market more willing than ever to switch, finding ways to curate and personalise services will increasingly be the supercharger all competitors are looking for — and data will be the propellant to fuel it.
“Insight from internal and external data remains one of the most effective ways to address shifting user behaviour and deliver products tailored to what current and future customers want.”
Tell that to your bank. A cookie-cutter approach still dominates customer strategy and even the challengers are guilty. To ensure they operate cost-effectively and profitably, they limit the choices for customers and apply rigid costing.
However, with artificial intelligence and machine learning going mainstream and being built into banking tools, it should soon be feasible to “build your own bank”, as Bank of America optimistically — and falsely — put it in the late 1990s. And the challengers are in pole position.
“While legacy banks are dealing with day-to-day technology and regulatory challenges and are, in many instances, still playing catch-up with their digital transformation road maps from before the pandemic, the more nimble players have been able to focus on developing services tailored to rapidly shifting customer needs,” says Erasmus.
“And yet all financial service providers, old and new, should be focused on tapping into the rich information of the data at their disposal, rather than being weighed down by frustrating back-office management.”
He agrees that our banks are some of the finest in the world, but they still do not have universal reach. Naturally, he advises banks to look outside for help.
“One of the ways the more nimble challenger banks have differentiated themselves has been through the use of customer data insights to help design and rapidly deploy new products.
“Traditional banking systems have been designed with stability, control and compliance at their core. Banks spend hundreds of millions of rands making sure their systems remain available. However, the pressure will only grow as transactional volume rapidly increases now that the Rapid Payment Programme has gone live.
“In an age of digital banking, technology leaders are focused on building cloud-ready, open banking-compliant organisations. This requires constant attention and leaves very few resources open to focus on the growth opportunities big data offers.
“Banking resources are consumed by day-to-day operations and we know that finding the right skills to take advantage of new tech that is reliant on data, such as AI, requires scarce skills. The solution lies outside your bank’s walls.”
* Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: That’s no dinosaur, that’s my printer
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The secret to success in tough times
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Changing the mobile game with the human touch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
WENDY KNOWLER: DMC says it did not receive notice of tribunal proceedings
SAM MKOKELI: Comical moments highlight deep panic over Putin visit
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data can supercharge banking
BILL TOMAZIN: Remote work could be game-changer for auditing
NITHAL SONI: Inflation, root cause of food insecurity, must be addressed
Related Articles
Capitec app glitch causes payday panic for customers
Ninety One punts Asian stocks over JSE
Can fintech solve Sassa’s social grant payment crisis?
GUGU LOURIE: If Old Mutual makes the right moves, the sky’s the limit for its ...