WENDY KNOWLER: Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook

Collecting old, padded debt is a very lucrative business, and no doubt many consumers are paying unnecessarily because they don’t know their rights, writes Wendy Knowler

23 April 2023 - 09:10 WENDY KNOWLER

The Prescription Act is a quirky piece of law. Faced with a demand to pay a debt that’s been dormant for more than three years, a consumer can play the prescription card and refuse to pay it.

According to the act, most debts prescribe after three years if no payment or acknowledgment of the debt is made in that time, and no summons has been issued by the credit provider or debt collector...

