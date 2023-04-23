Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
It has become a rarity for technology companies to thrive for half-a-century or more. Globally, the likes of Intel, Apple and IBM are exceptions. In South Africa, “rare” hardly begins to describe the lack of longevity in the hi-tech space.
For that reason, the 50th anniversary of office technology company Nashua, celebrated at an event in Johannesburg on Wednesday, is quite astonishing. It is a company that should have disappeared along with fax machines, landlines and answering machines...
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: That’s no dinosaur, that’s my printer
Nashua, once synonymous with faxes and copiers, is forging ahead in the digital age
