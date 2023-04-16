Opinion

WENDY KNOWLER: The marketing story that turned out to be a barefaced lie

Shoes purported to be proudly South African and the adjoining marketing campaign have turned out to be fake

16 April 2023 - 06:47 WENDY KNOWLER

 

In his post on consumer complaints website HelloPeter, “Stephan P” calls it “one of the very best and most believable scams I've ever seen”. He’s referring to “Barestep”, which marketed its shoes in Facebook and Instagram adverts as being South African-designed to “promote natural movement and improve sensory feedback”. ..

