Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
Most indicators tell the story of a country in crisis, regardless of the huge sums of money committed at Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth investment conference
We can all learn to cope with stress better
In his post on consumer complaints website HelloPeter, “Stephan P” calls it “one of the very best and most believable scams I've ever seen”. He’s referring to “Barestep”, which marketed its shoes in Facebook and Instagram adverts as being South African-designed to “promote natural movement and improve sensory feedback”. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WENDY KNOWLER: The marketing story that turned out to be a barefaced lie
Shoes purported to be proudly South African and the adjoining marketing campaign have turned out to be fake
In his post on consumer complaints website HelloPeter, “Stephan P” calls it “one of the very best and most believable scams I've ever seen”. He’s referring to “Barestep”, which marketed its shoes in Facebook and Instagram adverts as being South African-designed to “promote natural movement and improve sensory feedback”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.