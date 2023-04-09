Opinion

Newsmaker

Ideology and mistrust are impeding growth

Until government and business put their differences aside and agree on what's best for the country, we can forget it, says Jannie Durand

09 April 2023 - 08:23 CHRIS BARRON

 

Jannie Durand, CEO of R69bn investment powerhouse Remgro, says a lack of trust between government and business is holding back critically needed infrastructure reforms and economic growth...

