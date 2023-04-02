How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
The ANC spends R200m or so in each election cycle, or so its books say. The real amount is much more, as tens of millions come through dodgy transactions linked to state contracts and entrepreneurship.
Labour allies also chip in by providing resources, including labour, vehicles and accommodation for campaign activities...
SAM MKOKELI: Beware of throwing good money at politically unsound funding missions
