How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
It’s a given that Sub-Saharan Africa is the world’s fastest-growing region in numerous industries, from music to cloud computing. Not so given is how to take advantage of this growth.
The biggest hurdle facing any business expanding across Africa is not only the geographic size of this market, but that it comprises 50 markets...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beware growth for growth's sake
Africa offers great growth opportunities, but it's about having the right partners in the right geographies with the right distributors, says global IT company F5
It’s a given that Sub-Saharan Africa is the world’s fastest-growing region in numerous industries, from music to cloud computing. Not so given is how to take advantage of this growth.
The biggest hurdle facing any business expanding across Africa is not only the geographic size of this market, but that it comprises 50 markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.