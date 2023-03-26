Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: TikTok won’t get the Facebook free pass

There is little difference between Facebook and TikTok in terms of violating user privacy

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 07:09 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

This week's US Congressional hearing on TikTok, and in particular its alleged invasion of privacy and threat to security, was as revealing of the video-sharing platform as it was of the shortcomings of privacy legislation in the US.

The biggest question around TikTok went unanswered: will advertisers withdraw their enthusiastic support of it?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.