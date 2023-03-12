Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli
Beneliza Noarises is a seagoing quality controller for Erongo Marine
ZINHLE NZAMA: Of MICE and men
The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates the global travel and tourism industry to be worth about $7-trillion, delivering an average 5% growth continentally for Africa.
As the world sails further away from pandemic-induced travel restrictions, the tourism sector is rebounding impressively. The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predicts that international arrivals may reach up to 95% of pre-2020 levels. As operators in the sector are coming to appreciate, the post-pandemic traveller is looking for meaningful and unforgettable experiences, whether travelling for business, leisure or “bleisure”.
In this context, the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) subsector is teeing up for huge growth as a tourism and economic sweet spot, providing a seamless blend between business and leisure travel, and has the potential for a boom that the African continent dare not miss out on...
