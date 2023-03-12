Opinion

ZINHLE NZAMA: Of MICE and men

The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates the global travel and tourism industry to be worth about $7-trillion, delivering an average 5% growth continentally for Africa.

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 05:25 Zinhle Nzama

As the world sails further away from pandemic-induced travel restrictions, the tourism sector is rebounding impressively. The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predicts that international arrivals may reach up to 95% of pre-2020 levels. As operators in the sector are coming to appreciate, the post-pandemic traveller is looking for meaningful and unforgettable experiences, whether travelling for business, leisure or “bleisure”.

In this context, the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) subsector is teeing up for huge growth as a tourism and economic sweet spot, providing a seamless blend between business and leisure travel, and has the potential for a boom that the African continent dare not miss out on...

