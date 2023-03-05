Cosatu says Massmart’s conduct left it with no option but to mobilise members
We can’t just make a few changes and expect a green economy outcome. We need to actively and carefully create it
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
The world faces a growing existential crisis. It’s no longer possible for anyone to ignore or refute this. The evidence indicates that the impact of climate change has become increasingly prevalent in our lives, communities and economies.
Fortunately, we have solutions, most wrapped up in the apparently simple concept of a green economy — an economic system based on sustainable development principles that enables social equity, societal wellbeing, environmental protection and economic growth, all while minimising humanity's negative effects on the environment...
ARVANA SINGH: What Africa needs to do to achieve a just transition
