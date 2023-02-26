Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Making memories the old way

Desire for physical prints bucks mobile trend

26 February 2023 - 07:27 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

A surprising event occurred in South Africa on Wednesday. No, of course it wasn’t a budget speech inspiring confidence in the country. Rather, it was a low-key event that inspired confidence in one small segment of industry.

Japanese imaging company Fujifilm, one of the world’s top five photography brands,  opened a new headquarters building in Johannesburg. At a time when smartphones have all but killed off consumer cameras, it was startling to see a multinational camera company increasing its investment in the country and the sector...

