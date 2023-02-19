As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
Vaccine denialists aside, most of us have experienced the benefits of building immunity to viruses. It may not be 100% effective, but will generally protect us from the worst possibilities.
Cybersecurity is a little different. Nothing less than 100% immunity will save businesses from disaster if they are breached by a virus or hacker. The industry has embraced the concept of Zero Trust, which assumes that every connection and endpoint is a potential threat...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Immunity is key to cybersecurity
Vaccine denialists aside, most of us have experienced the benefits of building immunity to viruses. It may not be 100% effective, but will generally protect us from the worst possibilities.
Cybersecurity is a little different. Nothing less than 100% immunity will save businesses from disaster if they are breached by a virus or hacker. The industry has embraced the concept of Zero Trust, which assumes that every connection and endpoint is a potential threat...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.