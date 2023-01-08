Opinion

Debt misconceptions dispelled

Borrowing money isn’t always a bad thing. Debt can be a sensible way to build wealth

08 January 2023 - 10:42 BOMIKAZI ZEKA

Debt is part of our financial profiles and can be a useful way to build wealth if managed carefully and wisely.

For example, you may borrow money from a bank to buy an asset, an economic resource that generates income from its use. Investment property is an example. So investing in an income-producing property can be a good idea...

