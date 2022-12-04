Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Future cloud will no longer hold water

04 December 2022 - 07:09 Arthur Goldstuck

Cloud computing is notorious for its demands on natural resources due to the intensive energy and cooling needs of the data centres that host it. While increased efficiency of cloud management has helped mitigate energy use, little could be done about the water wastage involved in cooling the high-powered computer servers.

Until now. This week, the world’s largest cloud provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced it would be “water positive” by 2030, returning water to communities rather than consuming it...

