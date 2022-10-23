Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, says the ban on US-based management consultancy Bain & Co doing business with the government must remain until there is full ...
JD Mostert is the business manager of 5FM and Good Hope FM.
Compliance with ESG principles can be a divisive issue and will continue to be so as more rules and regulations pressure companies to align with environmental, social and governance requirements, whether they care to or not.
The division lies between a now largely silent cohort which views ESG as a compliance issue or an externally imposed requirement, and a far more vocal cohort, which believes that doing the right thing for the right reason will deliver tangible financial benefits for corporates...
Investing in ESG benefits your company
