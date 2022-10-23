×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Investing in ESG benefits your company

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:32 Sandra du Toit

Compliance with ESG principles can be a divisive issue and will continue to be so as more rules and regulations pressure companies to align with environmental, social and governance requirements, whether they care to or not. 

The division lies between a now largely silent cohort which views ESG as a compliance issue or an externally imposed requirement, and a far more vocal cohort, which believes that doing the right thing for the right reason will deliver tangible financial benefits for corporates...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.