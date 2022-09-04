×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Golden age for SA banking technology

SA banks ahead of US in tech use

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 07:31 Arthur Goldstuck

“Is our banking system really ahead of the American banks?” someone asked me this week.

The answer is startling to anyone accustomed to the typical tech narrative that SA lags between 18 months and five years behind US technology use...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.