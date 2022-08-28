×

Opinion

Having never been a banker, Operation Vulindlela is off the bridle again

Sustained economic recovery depends on a comprehensive suite of investment-attracting and job creation-promoting exemptions from restrictive, and confidence-dampening legislation and regulations

28 August 2022 - 07:24 Zakhele Mbhele

The claim by Rudi Dicks, joint head of Operation Vulindlela, that unless crime is dealt with there won’t be necessary investment and the reform project will be jeopardised doesn’t carry much water ("Crack down on crime or structural reforms will fail" — August 21).

First, economic investment is and has been happening in SA for many years (albeit at lower levels than we need and are potentially capable of attracting) despite increasing crime. So the simplistic argument he posits concerning the relationship between crime and investment, though valid insofar as crime is an investment risk factor and additional burden to the cost of doing business, barely makes it out of the starting blocks...

