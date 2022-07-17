Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Sihle Mooi is the SA country director at ForAfrika.
Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and commissioner of the National Planning Commission (NPC), which has called for an emergency energy plan to end load-shedding in two years, says the consequences of not doing so don't bear thinking about.
“If we haven't put at least 10,000MW of new generation onto the grid in 24 months we will have a minimum of stage 4 to stage 6 load-shedding almost on a permanent basis...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: SA needs to ‘wage war’ against energy crisis, says NPC’s Mark Swilling
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and commissioner of the National Planning Commission (NPC), which has called for an emergency energy plan to end load-shedding in two years, says the consequences of not doing so don't bear thinking about.
“If we haven't put at least 10,000MW of new generation onto the grid in 24 months we will have a minimum of stage 4 to stage 6 load-shedding almost on a permanent basis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.