Mannana Johanna Nape is a project engineer at ABB
About three-quarters of the African population is expected to be under the age of 35 by 2030. Tides of change in South African history have been led by this exact group — monumental events such as the Soweto uprising and even #FeesMustFall are some that have left an impression on our society. SA’s youth is bold. So, a transition towards a cleaner and greener SA cannot be considered just, without the youth being empowered and taken along.
So far, the youth have felt excluded from this journey. At the presidential climate commission’s two-day multistakeholder conference on the just transition, youth representatives expressed the sentiment that the views of business appear to outweigh those of society and people at the literal and metaphorical coalface of climate change...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA's just transition must recognise the youth are key
A transition towards a cleaner and greener SA cannot be considered just, without the youth being empowered and taken along
