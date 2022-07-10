Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: To save SA the government must work with business, says Martin Kingston
Private sector should be an equal partner with the state in dealing with country's challenges, says B4SA chair
10 July 2022 - 06:39
Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA (B4SA), says the country is “on a knife edge” and only by ramping up the public-private sector collaboration that saved it from the worst of the pandemic can it be hauled back from the abyss.
B4SA was set up in response to the pandemic by organised business, which has decided that it should be used as a platform for priority economic interventions, Kingston says...
