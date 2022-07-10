ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Ancient art of winemaking embraces science — and music
Wine has a nose, does it have an ear?
10 July 2022 - 06:36
It is one of the oldest crafts known to humanity, yet winemaking keeps surprising the world with new techniques in its creation and its marketing.
SA remains at the forefront of both. Earlier this year, the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild worked with composers, neuroscientists and winemaking proteges to create a piece of music called Tasting Notes, which was scientifically and creatively designed to interact with the brain to enhance the tasting notes of a cabernet sauvignon wine...
