Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Nelson Mandela Bay could have avoided water crisis, says Denise van Huyssteen
Municipal malfunction and lack of maintenance blamed for looming Day Zero
26 June 2022 - 07:06
Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, says the metro's water crisis, which has brought it to the brink of Day Zero, could have been avoided.
“Yes, there is a drought, we all know that. But this is a water management crisis. It could have been averted if we'd had a functioning municipality.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now