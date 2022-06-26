Opinion Newsmaker CHRIS BARRON: Nelson Mandela Bay could have avoided water crisis, says Denise van Huyssteen Municipal malfunction and lack of maintenance blamed for looming Day Zero B L Premium

Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, says the metro's water crisis, which has brought it to the brink of Day Zero, could have been avoided.

“Yes, there is a drought, we all know that. But this is a water management crisis. It could have been averted if we'd had a functioning municipality.”..