State must do more to help black women in rural areas, says Gloria Serobe The co-founder and CEO of Wiphold says B-BBEE efforts so far are failing to have much impact on the livelihoods of these women

Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of women's investment group Wiphold, says a patriarchal culture, dysfunctional municipalities, red tape and lack of security of tenure are hindering the empowerment of black women and crippling rural development.

“When you talk about broad-based BEE these are the things you should be talking about,” says Serobe, who was recently appointed to the president’s advisory panel on B-BBEE...