Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What happens in Vegas will be instantly visible to the world ‘The ideas behind it may not be super new, but the way we're applying it is new. People want to feel safe when they're in a park’ B L Premium

The old saying that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, is being turned on its head by a technology revolution sweeping the city.

Resources such as parks and intersections, and services ranging from weather forecasts to emergency services, are being linked by smart sensors to control centres that will allow the US city to enhance the living standards of its population. ..