Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Formula E is in pole position to overtake Formula One Manufacturers acknowledge that electric vehicles will dominate sales within a decade, and it follows that F1 must eventually go electric too

For most people, auto racing is all about Formula One. And right now, F1 is all about the titanic clash between Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing.

But there is a new kid driving around the block, and by the end of the decade it is going to move into the parking space, the racing track and the public adulation that is currently reserved for F1...