Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cybersecurity at the heartbeat of business B L Premium

In recent years it has become generally accepted that cybersecurity is not only a cost centre for businesses but also a critical contribution to their profit centres.

As cyberattacks on companies become a daily norm rather than an unusual event, the real cost lies in failing to invest in protection. However, it is still seen as a cost of doing business rather than about business in its own right. ..