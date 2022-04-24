Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Bots can save your business — and the planet Consumers say AI will do a better job of corporate sustainability than humans B L Premium

It will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody that consumers are fed up with the lack of progress society is making towards sustainability and social initiatives.

Only diehard denialists still refuse to recognise the effects of climate change, and only the supremely self-absorbed do not understand that increasing human suffering is bad for all humanity...