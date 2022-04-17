Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Is Cape Town a natural setting for aliens? Many viewers may not realise the Ridley Scott series Raised by Wolves was filmed in SA B L Premium

The Cape Town area is the unlikely setting of a streaming video series set on a distant planet to which Earthlings flee after a global apocalypse. Come to think of it, perhaps not so unlikely, given the stereotype of Capetonians hankering for an otherworldly existence.

Raised by Wolves, first aired on the US HBO Max network and streaming in SA on Showmax, is a remarkable series for three reasons. ..