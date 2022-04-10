Opinion Newsmaker CHRIS BARRON: The fatal flaw in Transnet's plan to bring in private operators The huge capital investment required means the two-year clause is absurd, says Traxtion CEO B L Premium

James Holley, CEO of Traxtion, Africa's largest private rail operator, says Transnet's announcement that the network will be opened to private operators could be a game-changer for the economy, but his company won't invest until there is more certainty over third-party access rights.

Transnet Freight Rail announced last week that the private sector would be invited to bid for 16 slots on the national rail network, but only for a two-year period...