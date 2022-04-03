Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: The Russia-Ukraine war will hurt SA’s investment ambitions: lessons from nine wars SA’s neutrality on Russia-Ukraine war comes with economic risks B L Premium

Having put in motion structural economic reforms, SA has embarked on a marketing journey through investment conferences, aiming to attract $100bn (R1.45-trillion) in direct investment from domestic and foreign private sector investors.

At the fourth such conference on March 24, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that pledges since the first conference in 2018 amounted to R1.14-trillion and that of the R744bn pledged during the first three conferences, R314bn (41%) has been spent. ..