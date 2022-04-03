CHRIS HUGHES: How Chelsea’s next owners might profit from football
Commercial tweaks might make the club a better asset — but less thrilling for fans
03 April 2022 - 07:23
Can the US money trying to buy Chelsea football club from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich realistically expect to earn a financial return?
There aren’t many levers to pull to improve the historic soccer club’s profitability — but there may be just enough...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now