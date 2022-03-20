Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: The Reserve Bank must raise interest rates — but how high and how fast? The Ukraine war is a major shock that was not on the radar during the January MPC meeting, writes Isaah Mhlanga B L Premium

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on interest rates this week will be one of the most difficult since the pandemic started.

That interest rates must normalise is no longer the question. The question is how much and how fast to hike them. ..