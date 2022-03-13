Newsmaker
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter wants more action from the NPA
Taxman shares public's frustration at slow pace of prosecutions off the back of Zondo revelations
13 March 2022 - 07:43
South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he is “disappointed” that the National Prosecuting Authority is not making more progress with the information that Sars has given it.
“I hope that the NPA, like Sars, gets their act together so that we can see more taxpayers in orange overalls, behind bars.”..
