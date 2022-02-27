MARC LUBNER: Partnership between business, civil society and government is key to unleashing the economy
Corporate sector has billions on its balance sheets and is willing to invest locally, writes Marc Lubner, CEO of Afrika Tikkun
27 February 2022 - 06:53
While SA's economy has been battered by the pandemic over the past two years, we are not yet down and out. But to move forward, we need fresh ideas, agility, collaboration and greater ambition.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana faced a tough balancing act in his first national budget this week, juggling the pressing need for service delivery and poverty alleviation with business-friendly policies for growth and the ever-increasing cost of servicing government debt. ..
